Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,893 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $57.77.

