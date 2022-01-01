Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $54.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.

