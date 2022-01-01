Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 319 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 319 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $281.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

