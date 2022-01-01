Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $471,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,409,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.88 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03.

