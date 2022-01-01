Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.