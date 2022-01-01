Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 19,857 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

MARA stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 4.73. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

