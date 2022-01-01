First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

