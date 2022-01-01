First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $12.84.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.