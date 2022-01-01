First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $12.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

