Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

