Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

