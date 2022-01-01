Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

FSI opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

