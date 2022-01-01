FlypMe (FYP) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $173.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00042263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007017 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

