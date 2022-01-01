Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

