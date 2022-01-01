Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 376 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.55. 64,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,501,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.34. The stock has a market cap of $226.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

