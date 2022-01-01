Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 225,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,019. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $674.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

