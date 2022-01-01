Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,290 shares of company stock valued at $58,844,873 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

