Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 122 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.65 and a 52-week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.