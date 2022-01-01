Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 14,376 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. 179,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,027,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

