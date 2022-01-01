FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Down 0.3%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 58,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 107,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.
FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter. FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Equities research analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)
FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
