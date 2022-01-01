FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Down 0.3%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 58,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 107,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter. FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Equities research analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTS International by 24,689.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 479,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FTS International by 619,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 99,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

