FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.65. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MX. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.70.

TSE MX opened at C$50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

