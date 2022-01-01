Gaj Finance Reaches Market Cap of $149,854.44 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $149,854.44 and $2,124.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.96 or 0.07842937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,980.16 or 1.00045117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

