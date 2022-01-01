GCN Coin (GCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. GCN Coin has a market cap of $115,268.50 and approximately $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00316646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

