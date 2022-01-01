Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.03.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

