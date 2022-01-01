Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.61

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.80. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 12,254 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.