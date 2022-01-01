General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq EV are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. Superior liquidity profile of the firm bodes well. General Motors’ Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. While plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles augur well for long-term prospects, they will strain near-term margins. The U.S. auto giant expects challenges in the second half of 2021, due to semiconductor-driven plant downtime. It anticipates 2H’21 commodity costs to be $1.5-$2 billion higher than the first half of the year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.