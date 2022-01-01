Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Genfit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Genfit stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genfit by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

