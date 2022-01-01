Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 10.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 31,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,692,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 875.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 126,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

