Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Down 0.5%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 585 ($7.86) and last traded at GBX 598 ($8.04). 155,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 372,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($8.08).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 708 ($9.52) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 612.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 652.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

