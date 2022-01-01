GeoCoin Market Cap Reaches $448,625.49 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $448,625.49 and $110.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.82 or 0.99934576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00314895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00073461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001896 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.