Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $34,770,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $9,272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

