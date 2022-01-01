Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.
Shares of DNA stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $34,770,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $9,272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
