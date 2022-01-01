Glitch (GLCH) Achieves Market Cap of $42.17 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Glitch has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $42.17 million and $3.16 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.31 or 0.07827971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.79 or 0.99760282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007769 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

