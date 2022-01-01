Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.