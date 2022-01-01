Global Payments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 35,937 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,819 call options.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 16.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.69. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.