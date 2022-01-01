Global Payments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 35,937 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,819 call options.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 16.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.69. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

