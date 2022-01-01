Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Global Water Resources stock opened at C$21.66 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The stock has a market cap of C$490.58 million and a PE ratio of 128.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.