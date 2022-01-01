GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities increased their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $60.11 on Friday. GMS has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in GMS by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GMS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

