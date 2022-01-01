Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $19.01. Goldman Sachs BDC shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 483 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 100,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

