GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $413,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $492,875.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Karsten Voermann sold 12,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $541,692.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

