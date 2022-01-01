Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $11,057.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00316887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.