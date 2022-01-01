Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.46

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.46 and traded as low as $18.68. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 337 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

