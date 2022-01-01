Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 709.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 709.83 ($9.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.60) to GBX 700 ($9.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

GPOR traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 728 ($9.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,018. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 607 ($8.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.90). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 731.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 748.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 123.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

