Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Outset Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Outset Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $944,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $644,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,074 shares of company stock worth $4,504,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.