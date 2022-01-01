Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of CWEN opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

