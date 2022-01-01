Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

