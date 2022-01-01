Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 91.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 52.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 415,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

BAM opened at $60.38 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

