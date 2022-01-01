Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.28 on Friday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.