Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,622 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,094,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,911 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,868,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 373,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 417,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUMN opened at $12.55 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

