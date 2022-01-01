Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $138.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.47. 17,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.