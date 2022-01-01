Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading Up 14.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)’s share price was up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

About Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

