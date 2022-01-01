Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “
Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.
