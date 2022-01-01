Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

