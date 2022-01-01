GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.11

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $10.43. GWG shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 18,724 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GWG by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GWG by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

